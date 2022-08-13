Critical Survey: Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) and Its Competitors

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) is one of 24 public companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Offerpad Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion $6.46 million 18.25 Offerpad Solutions Competitors $5.01 billion $192.49 million 0.62

Offerpad Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Offerpad Solutions. Offerpad Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Offerpad Solutions 0 3 5 0 2.63 Offerpad Solutions Competitors 59 358 573 13 2.54

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Offerpad Solutions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Offerpad Solutions presently has a consensus target price of 7.72, indicating a potential upside of 252.61%. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 36.15%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Offerpad Solutions has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Offerpad Solutions’ peers have a beta of 1.20, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.7% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Offerpad Solutions 1.30% 22.51% 4.96% Offerpad Solutions Competitors 1.88% 6.45% 0.95%

Summary

Offerpad Solutions beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

