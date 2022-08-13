Critical Contrast: Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) vs. Its Peers

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Blue Foundry Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Foundry Bancorp Competitors 44 305 267 3 2.37

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 10.31%. Given Blue Foundry Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Foundry Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

39.0% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Foundry Bancorp -57.25% -7.86% -1.74% Blue Foundry Bancorp Competitors 18.28% 7.41% 0.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million -$36.34 million -8.46 Blue Foundry Bancorp Competitors $140.06 million $39.05 million 2.45

Blue Foundry Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp. Blue Foundry Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Blue Foundry Bancorp competitors beat Blue Foundry Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 17 full-service branch offices located in northern New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

