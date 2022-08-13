Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Given New $5.70 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.70 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.34.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.40. Cricut has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $36.61.

Institutional Trading of Cricut

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $183.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.81 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.36%. Cricut’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cricut by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 23,166 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. BloombergSen Inc. raised its holdings in Cricut by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cricut by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cricut

(Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.