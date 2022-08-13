Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Given New $5.70 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.70 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.34.
Cricut Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.40. Cricut has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $36.61.
Institutional Trading of Cricut
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cricut by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 23,166 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. BloombergSen Inc. raised its holdings in Cricut by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cricut by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
