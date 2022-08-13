Credit Suisse Group Trims Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Target Price to $48.00

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. Inhibrx has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $433,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,091,638.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $686,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,515,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,192,045.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $433,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 9.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

