Credit Suisse Group Boosts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $361.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group to $361.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $308.00 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

