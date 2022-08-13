Craig Hallum Increases Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Price Target to $41.00

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Allied Motion Technologies Price Performance

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.73 million, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Allied Motion Technologies Dividend Announcement

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 135,606 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,656,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,111,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,999,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

