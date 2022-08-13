Cowen Lowers Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target to $30.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.85.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 164.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 58.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

