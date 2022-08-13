Cowen Lowers Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target to $12.50

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NKLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a report on Monday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.06.
Nikola Stock Up 2.1 %
NKLA stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Nikola has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nikola by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,103,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,602,000 after buying an additional 342,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nikola by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,707,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,422,000 after buying an additional 139,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nikola by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,817,000 after buying an additional 325,883 shares during the period. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,535,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nikola by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,507,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after buying an additional 371,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.
Nikola Company Profile
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
