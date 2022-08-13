Cowen Lowers Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target to $12.50

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NKLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a report on Monday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.06.

NKLA stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Nikola has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nikola by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,103,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,602,000 after buying an additional 342,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nikola by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,707,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,422,000 after buying an additional 139,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nikola by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,817,000 after buying an additional 325,883 shares during the period. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,535,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nikola by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,507,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after buying an additional 371,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

