Cowen Lowers e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.86.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 0.8 %

ELF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 646,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,067. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.25 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,113,395.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,655 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,113,395.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,655 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 14,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $404,818.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,015,730.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,203 shares of company stock worth $15,742,954. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,394,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,314,000 after buying an additional 587,364 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,924,000 after acquiring an additional 410,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 25.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,472,000 after acquiring an additional 242,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,103,000 after buying an additional 200,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

