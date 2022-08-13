Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €44.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Covestro Stock Up 2.4 %

1COV stock opened at €32.57 ($33.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of €34.84 and a 200-day moving average of €42.02. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €30.73 ($31.36) and a fifty-two week high of €60.24 ($61.47).

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

