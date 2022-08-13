Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,075 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $30,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 117.4% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 70.3% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

COST traded up $5.01 on Friday, reaching $537.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,282. The stock has a market cap of $237.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $499.50 and its 200 day moving average is $516.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.68.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

