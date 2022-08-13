Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Trading Down 4.3%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.58 and last traded at $15.70. 129,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 201,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.
CSAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cosan from $19.20 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35.
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
