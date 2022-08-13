Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Trading Down 4.3%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.58 and last traded at $15.70. 129,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 201,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cosan from $19.20 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Cosan Trading Up 4.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cosan

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Cosan by 67.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Cosan during the second quarter valued at $3,823,000. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 2,221,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,982,000 after buying an additional 445,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 8,546.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 434,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 429,374 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

