Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) PT Lowered to $4.00

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a sell rating for the company.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.7 %
NASDAQ CRVS opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $9.54.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.
