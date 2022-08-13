Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) PT Lowered to $4.00

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ CRVS opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $9.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

