Corra.Finance (CORA) Achieves Market Cap of $555,254.33

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001515 BTC on exchanges. Corra.Finance has a total market capitalization of $555,254.33 and approximately $74.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00014838 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00038836 BTC.
About Corra.Finance
Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.
Buying and Selling Corra.Finance
