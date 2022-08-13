Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,302 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,903,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,730,000 after buying an additional 114,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 1,877.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,404,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,506,000 after buying an additional 19,372,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,814,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,084,000 after buying an additional 695,043 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,324,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,019,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,755,000 after purchasing an additional 180,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

