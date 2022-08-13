Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 57,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 6,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE CMC opened at $43.85 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.49.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

