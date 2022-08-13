Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOI. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 8,061 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $101,084.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,770 shares in the company, valued at $674,275.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 8,061 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $101,084.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,275.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lindsay R. Bourg sold 6,796 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $95,076.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $325,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,794 shares of company stock worth $842,607 over the last ninety days. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

NYSE:SOI opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $515.06 million, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $86.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

