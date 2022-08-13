Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,539 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Centene by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Centene to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

Shares of CNC opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.69. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $96.80.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

