Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,751 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Global Payments by 9.8% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 290,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 55.7% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $135.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $175.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPN. Citigroup dropped their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

