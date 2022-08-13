Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.00.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $332.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.75 and a twelve month high of $350.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $178,498.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,844,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,022,429.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $178,498.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,610 shares in the company, valued at $26,844,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,089,848 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

