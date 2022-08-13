Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 146.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.0% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 456.0% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CAG opened at $34.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 71.74%.
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
