Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 146.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.0% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 456.0% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

CAG opened at $34.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

