Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,351 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,572 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,503,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

