Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.25% of Haynes International worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 546,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,028,000 after buying an additional 71,392 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 71,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 23,221 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Haynes International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Haynes International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

HAYN opened at $44.42 on Friday. Haynes International, Inc. has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

