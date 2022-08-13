Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.91 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

