Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FMC by 19.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in FMC by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in FMC by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in FMC by 12.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after acquiring an additional 27,669 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC Stock Performance

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day moving average is $118.19.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. FMC’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

