Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $410,390,000 after purchasing an additional 343,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Western Digital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $409,015,000 after purchasing an additional 162,490 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,197,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $468,969,000 after purchasing an additional 646,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Western Digital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,421,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $223,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $50.67 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.47.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

