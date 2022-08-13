Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 213.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of America by 471.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,329,000 after purchasing an additional 822,090 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 280,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 22,851 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $291.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

