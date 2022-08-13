Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 164.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,253 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PDC Energy by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 858,561 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PDC Energy by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after purchasing an additional 567,065 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $104,848,000 after buying an additional 461,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in PDC Energy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,797,000 after buying an additional 405,088 shares during the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $127,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,201 shares in the company, valued at $24,577,831.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $61,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,839.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $127,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,577,831.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,610 shares of company stock worth $3,557,961. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDC Energy Price Performance

PDCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $63.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.63. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.