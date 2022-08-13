Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,499 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.10% of ProPetro worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 15.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,743,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,469.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 725 shares in the company, valued at $9,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Adam Munoz sold 15,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $205,839.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,469.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,395 shares of company stock worth $1,471,575. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ProPetro Stock Up 3.5 %

PUMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on ProPetro to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on ProPetro to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.44.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.55). ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Stories

