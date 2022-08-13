Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,539,000 after buying an additional 309,566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,319,000 after buying an additional 128,651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,387,000 after purchasing an additional 196,768 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 314,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $248.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.67. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $209.16 and a one year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

