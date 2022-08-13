Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,633 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valero Energy Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

VLO opened at $115.19 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.91.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

