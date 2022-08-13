Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,122 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on INVH. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 1.8 %

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

INVH opened at $39.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.46, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 154.39%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

