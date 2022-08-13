Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 10,269 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Agiliti were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,681,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 93,031 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,966,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,693,000 after acquiring an additional 66,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,476,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,683,000 after acquiring an additional 64,948 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGTI opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $26.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.66 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGTI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $225,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agiliti news, Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 11,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $220,986.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,305.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $225,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,711 in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

