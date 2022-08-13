CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) PT Lowered to $14.00

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CorMedix Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of CorMedix stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.28. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $8.02.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 13,952.10%. Equities research analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Joseph Todisco bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,045.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CorMedix in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

