Cormark Raises Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$66.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$72.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altus Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a C$55.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$66.50.

AIF opened at C$56.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.14. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$41.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.12, for a total value of C$42,408.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$1,551,685.31. In related news, Senior Officer James Hannon bought 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$31.97 per share, with a total value of C$35,167.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$95,910.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

