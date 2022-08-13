Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $116.55 million, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.99.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.59 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

