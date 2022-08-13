Convergence Reaches One Day Volume of $474,210.00 (CONV)

Convergence (CONV) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Convergence coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Convergence has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $474,210.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Convergence has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Convergence alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,408.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004119 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00038257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00127833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00065781 BTC.

Convergence Profile

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin.

Convergence Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convergence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convergence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.