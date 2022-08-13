Contrasting Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) & Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) and Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Clovis Oncology has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyme Technologies has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clovis Oncology and Tyme Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology $148.76 million 1.44 -$264.52 million ($2.00) -0.74 Tyme Technologies N/A N/A -$23.63 million ($0.14) -2.44

Analyst Ratings

Tyme Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clovis Oncology. Tyme Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clovis Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Clovis Oncology and Tyme Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology 0 2 0 0 2.00 Tyme Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clovis Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $4.88, indicating a potential upside of 229.39%. Given Clovis Oncology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Clovis Oncology is more favorable than Tyme Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.6% of Clovis Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Tyme Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Clovis Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Tyme Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clovis Oncology and Tyme Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology -187.70% N/A -55.17% Tyme Technologies N/A -28.30% -26.21%

Summary

Tyme Technologies beats Clovis Oncology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clovis Oncology

(Get Rating)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. As of 4/6/18, Rubraca® (rucaparib) is also approved by the FDA for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy. FDA granted regular approval for Rubraca in this second, broader and earlier-line indication on a priority review timeline based on positive data from the phase 3 ARIEL3 clinical trial. Biomarker testing is not required for patients to be prescribed Rubraca in this maintenance treatment indication.

About Tyme Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead drug product is SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, prostate, breast, lung, glioma, ovarian, sarcoma, and colon. The company is also developing TYME-19, an oral synthetic member of the bile acid family, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of SARS CoV-2 diseases; and TYME-18, a CMBT compound that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of inoperable tumors. It has research collaborations with Mayo Clinic to perform in-depth analysis of pancreatic cancer cell gene expression, epigenetic, and metabolism changes from SM-88 treatment; and a research investigator at Georgetown University to examine the effects of SM-88 in breast cancer. The company was formerly known as Global Group Enterprises Corp. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.