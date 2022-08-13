Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,768 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 40,433 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 11.2% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 307,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 85,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,777,322 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $88,084,000 after buying an additional 38,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,293,104. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $147.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.