Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Lifted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 304.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,279,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39,949 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.19.

In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,612,813 shares of company stock worth $391,613,819 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE STZ opened at $243.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.34%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

