Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Up 25.8% in July

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the July 15th total of 116,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CWCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Consolidated Water stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $15.78.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 5,309 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $76,290.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,282.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 72.5% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 18,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

