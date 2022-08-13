CONSOL Energy Inc. Announces Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Wednesday, August 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

CEIX stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CONSOL Energy has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $729,406.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,513.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $148,970.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,507.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $729,406.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,513.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,124 shares of company stock worth $1,392,478. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Recommended Stories

