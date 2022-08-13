Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI opened at 57.14 on Wednesday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1 year low of 34.81 and a 1 year high of 69.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of 52.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 1.29 by -0.20. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 141.93%. The company had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 90.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Consensus Cloud Solutions news, Director Elaine Healy purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 38.52 per share, for a total transaction of 38,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 38,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 214.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.