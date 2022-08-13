Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Update

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the July 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 851,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 42,070 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 84.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 509,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,641 shares during the period. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 11.5% during the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 477,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Conformis stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 693,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,392. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $69.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 99.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFMS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

