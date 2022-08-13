Condor Capital Management Sells 5,983 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Condor Capital Management reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,983 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $825,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 46,985 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,801,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $24,861,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 40,741 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of RPV stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.70. 317,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,340. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.42.

