Condor Capital Management Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $547,860,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Dollar General by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after buying an additional 860,616 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,558,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,415,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,946,000 after buying an additional 400,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,909. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.69.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

