Condor Capital Management Has $2.22 Million Stake in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT)

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in shares of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VALT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.69. 516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,103. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average is $48.96. ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $49.91.

