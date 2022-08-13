Condor Capital Management Has $13.17 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 167,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,045,000 after purchasing an additional 153,777 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,962,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.95. 1,091,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,889. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

