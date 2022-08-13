Condor Capital Management Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,409 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.8% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,546 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 27,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 89,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Finally, Pecaut & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 3,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,274,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,546,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.95 and its 200-day moving average is $180.42.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,267 shares of company stock worth $8,954,365 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

