Condor Capital Management Boosts Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Condor Capital Management grew its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TAXF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,854. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average is $51.17.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.